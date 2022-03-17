Gov Emmanuel to dissolve cabinet, sends five commissioner-nominee names to Akwa-Ibom Assembly

Governor Udom Emmanuel has concluded plans to dissolve the Akwa-Ibom State Executive Council (SEC).

This is one of the major resolutions reached at Thursday’s SEC meeting presided over by the governor at the Exco Chambers of the Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

The governor, who had already sent a list of five commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and clearance, has explained that the dissolution of the cabinet became necessary for those with political ambitions to follow them through.

Two commissioners including Akan Okon (Economic Development/Ibom Deep Seaport) and his counterpart in charge of Labour and Manpower Development, have…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

