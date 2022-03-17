Is mental illness a spiritual problem?

Mental illnesses are more spiritual than physical —Genieve Nnaji

THIS comment by popular Nollywood actress has caused some controversy and debate about mental ill-health and what it is all about. The attention and conversations are very welcome and we will attempt to clarify some misconceptions around it. Is it only those who smoke weed or take drugs that can suffer from mental illness? Could it be that mental illnesses are caused by spiritual attacks? Are the popular movie portrayals in Nollywood, which depict mental illnesses as conditions that can never be treated in hospitals, and must be referred to spiritual (traditional or faith-based) healers correct? Is there any role…