Lupus commonly mistaken for arthritis — Expert

Dr Ibukunoluwa Dedeke, a consultant rheumatologist at the University College Hospital, in this report by SADE OGUNTOLA says many cases of lupus are mistaken for flu, malaria and even arthritis; and that early detection and treatment is important to avoid its many complications.

What is lupus and how does a person get this condition?

Lupus is the short name for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. It is a chronic systemic auto-immune disease resulting from the body’s immune system attacking it. It can attack any organ system in the body and often attacks two or more systems at the same time in the patient. The cause of lupus is unknown, but genetic and environmental factors have been…