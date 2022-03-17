Microsoft reveals plan for 100% electricity from zero-carbon sources by 2030

Microsoft has submitted its own individual Energy Compact, reiterating the actions it will take to have 100 per cent of its electricity consumption, 100 per cent of the time, matched by zero carbon sources by 2030, and to procure renewable energy to meet 100 per cent of its electricity consumption by 2025.

According to a statement by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), Microsoft is the latest company to submit an Energy Compact, affirming its commitment to drive decarbonisation of the electric grid to combat climate change.

UN-Energy and SEforALL have worked with governments and companies to sign Energy Compacts, allowing for actionable and voluntary commitments to accelerate…