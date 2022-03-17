Niger governor commends security operatives for foiling attack on divisional police station

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commended the joint security operatives in the state for their gallantry in repelling an attack and killing scores of terrorists at a Divisional Police Station in Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement acknowledged the dedication of the conventional and unconventional security agencies in the fight against terrorism in the state.

He said, “It is soul-soothing to know that the criminals had a bad outing against innocent lives.”

The governor, however, commiserated…