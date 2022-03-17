Parental negligence puts nations’ future in jeopardy — WICE

By
Headliners
-
1


Members of the National Association of Women in Colleges of Education, (WICE) Southwest Zone, have raised their voices against  the menace of parental negligence, attributing  it to the cause of sexual violence and other  social  vices plaguing the nation.

The association came to this conclusion at its sixth Southwest biennial conference themed, ‘Sexual Violence and Parental Negligence in the 21st century: A Challenge to National Growth and Development,’ held at the Federal College of Education(Special), Oyo, recently.

The association asserted that the growth and development of a nation would remain elusive in a society where parental negligence existed; saying lives and…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

