Reps support establishment of single board for paramilitary agencies

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed through Second Reading a bill which seeks to establish the Board that will provide policy direction, appoint, promote and exercise disciplinary control over Officers of the paramilitary agencies, namely: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Correctional Service and Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Executive bill was sponsored by the Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who solicited the support of other lawmakers, which seeks to repeal the Immigration and Prisons Services Board Act, 2004.

Clause 12 of the bill provides that: “The Board may, with the approval of the Minister, make…