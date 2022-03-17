To avoid use of nuclear weapon, Ukraine suffers what it must

FOLLOWING several threats and F warnings which the world generally took with a pinch of salt, Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February 2022. Though the Russian President had announced that he was conducting a special military operation’ for the purpose of ‘demilitarisation’ and ‘denazification’ of Ukraine, this broadcast was immediately followed by the strategic bombing of Ukrainian vital military targets; and in perfect sync, Russian ground troops and armoured columns commenced movements towards the country’s capital, Kyiv, in an attempt to force Ukraine’s surrender. The whole ideology behind Putin’s invasion is based on the hopes of a greater Russia and return to…