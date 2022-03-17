Why I had surgical procedure ― Marwa

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) has explained that he had to undergo a surgical procedure recently to treat a long-standing lower back pain that was due to his sporting activities in his younger years in the Nigerian Army.

He stated this on Thursday while responding to questions from journalists after a meeting with some French experts on drug supply reduction and law enforcement in his office at the NDLEA National Headquarters, in Abuja.

When asked if he was admitted to a London hospital to undergo surgery as being rumoured, Gen. Marwa said “Indeed, I recently had surgery for long-standing lower…