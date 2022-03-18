Bayero varsity shuts hostel, orders students out of campus

AS the persistent strike embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues, the Bayero University, Kano has directed students residing on campus to vacate the premises with immediate effect.

Also, the university authority has also suspended students’ on-campus jobs, an entrepreneurship scheme recently launched until further notice.

According to a statement by the registrar, it stated that the measures became necessary following the extension of the ongoing warning strike by members of the ASUU.

However, the school further stated that students presently residing on campus are to vacate the university premises on or before Sunday, 20th, March 2022, in the…