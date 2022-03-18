Child upbringing in focus as institute graduates more young Qur’an memorisers in Ibadan

THE increasing moral decadence and alarming social vices among the youth are attributable to waning good parenting in many homes.

A cleric and director of the Ali Institute of Qur’an Memorisation (AIQM), Ibadan, Malam Ali Abdussalam, made this assertion at the third haflah (graduation) of the institute held at Oba Akinbiyi Estate, Olunde, Academy-Olomi, Ibadan.

Ali Institute for Qur’an Memorisation started five years ago with students from every region of the country memorising the Qur’an there. The institute has produced 900 Qur’an memorisers to date.

The institute holds that memorising the Qur’an does not disturb its students’ academic pursuit as some of them are…