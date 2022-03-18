Ekiti 2022: Electorate will disappoint vote buyers on election day ― ADP candidate

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party(ADP) Mrs Kemi Elebutte-Halle has declared that the electorate would disappoint those banking on buying votes to win the election.

The ADP candidate who lamented the growing level and hopelessness in the society said that the people are determined to reject money from politicians on election to liberate themselves and secure their future.

Elebutte-Halle spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday when she was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters and admirers after returning to the state from Abuja where she went to collect her certificate of return.

According to her,…