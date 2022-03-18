Elumelu: Nigerians living in hardship, businesses suffering

The Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has blamed the poor electricity supply, hike in the prices of petroleum products and food inflation currently ravaging Nigeria on oil theft, vandalism and insecurity.

Bemoaning the situation in a series of tweets on Thursday, Elumelu said the worsening situation was impacting negatively on the citizens and businesses, as many businesses are either running at a loss or closing up.

Elumelu noted that as an oil producing country, it was unfortunate that many Nigerians were living in hardship and poverty.

“This morning, I am listening to my colleagues at the office bemoan the very pressing issues that they face every day in…