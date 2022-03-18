Falz teams up with BNXN in new single ‘Ice Cream’

Nigerian award-winning musician and actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana is back with a brand new single, ‘Ice Cream’ featuring rave of the moment and Nigerian Singer BNXN, formerly known as Buju.

Produced by Willis, the artiste said ‘Ice Cream’ is the definition of erotic art with a charming and memorable vibe that will get fans in the right mood any day.

Delivering unique hooks has been synonymous with Buju for over a year, and he comes through yet again on the hook for the song, while Falz’s rap blends in to take listeners on a journey of different moods, with some wild thoughts!

Falz described how delighted he was to work with Buju for the first time.

‘I have always…