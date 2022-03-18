(JUST IN): Buhari returns to Abuja after medical check-up in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from London, the United Kingdom, after a routine medical check-up.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Nigerian leader departed Abuja for the routine medical check-up in London on March 6.

The president had earlier wanted to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country, on March 5, but returned to Nigeria on March 4.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine…