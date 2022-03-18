National Qur’an recitation competition begins today in Bauchi  

KWARA State has expressed readiness for this year’s national Qur’an recitation competition which begins today in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

In a statement signed by the immediate past secretary and current public relations officer of the state’s organising committee for the competition, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim and Alhaji Issa Nuhu Abbas, respectively, the state said it was ready for the 10-day contest with its 10 contestants, five males and five females, well groomed and ready to take on their counterparts from across the country.

The committee noted the “tremendous” support it had received from the state government, corporate bodies and individuals towards making the…