Osun guber: Seek alternative platform, PDP extremely toxic, dangerous, group tells Ogunbiyi

A political group in Osun State, Idera De Movement, has asked a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, to seek an alternative platform for the actualisation of his aspiration.

The PDP in the state, it will be recalled, is embroiled in litigations, with factions holding parallel congresses throwing up Ademola Adeleke and Dotun Babayemi.

Ogunbiyi, in the build-up of the primaries, had withdrawn his participation, alleging that the process had been skewed in favour of one of the aspirants, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Rising from a meeting held on Friday in Osogbo, the Idera De Movement, in a statement signed by its chairman,…