Stop employing quack animal doctors, veterinarians tell govt

Worried by the number of quacks in government offices, the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) have urged the government to stop engaging quack veterinarians.

Dr Toyin Adetunberu National President of NVMA while speaking at the 42nd investiture and NVMA summit said Nigeria has only 9000 veterinary doctors and about 5 percent of them are in government service.

She said “that is why we are advocating on the need to employ veterinary surgeons to take their place and performed their duty. “Don’t give the job of vet surgeons to quacks”.

Furthermore, she said that there has been dearth of veterinary doctors because many people don’t know much about the profession.

…