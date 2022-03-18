Task before the new Olubadan

I want to say congratulation to the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Senator Lekan Balogun and I pray that the Almighty Allah will preserve the life of Kabiyesi for us in Ibadan.

Our new king is well educated and he is also vibrant; and I entertain no fear that he is worthy of the office. There are many issues to be resolved by the new Olubadan and I plead that he looks into those issues.

A major issue is the prevalent land grabbing in Ibadan which has taken dangerous dimensions. I also want to bring the issue of insecurity in Ibadan to the attention of our Oba. He should also prevail on rich Ibadan indigenes…