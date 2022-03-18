Virtues of the month of Sha’ban (II)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Muzammil 73:1-6 admonishes, “O thou folded in garments! Stand (to prayer) by night, but not all night; half of it or a little less, or a little more. And recite the Qur’an in slow, measured rhythmic tones. Soon shall We send down to thee a weighty Message. Truly the rising by night is most potent for governing (the soul), and most suitable for (framing) the word (of prayer and praise)”.

Also, fasting in the month of Sha’ban gives you a chance to start preparing for the month of Ramadan. For fasting, you will have to wake up early at fajr time and spending a day without eating and drinking will give you…