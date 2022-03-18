Yoruba race is the architect of glass technology, says Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has affirmed that the Yoruba race is a harbinger and architect of glass technology before later being discovered by the colonial master.

The monarch who made the affirmation at the official unveiling of the Igbo Olokun Heritage Site at Ile-Ife in Osun State argued that African countries are exceptional in technology.

He explained that “Young people go to institutions to learn about physics, chemistry and other sciences, but the main practical sciences have been well established here in Ife over 4,000 years ago and our ancestors have actually come up with initiatives of material science. So basically, we can call them material…