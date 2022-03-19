18-year-old kills elder brother in Bauchi for wearing his shorts

An 18-year-old young man in Bauchi on Friday allegedly killed his elder brother following a domestic argument between them.

The young man, Abdulrahman Sulaiman, allegedly stabbed his elder brother for taking his shorts and wearing them, thereby irking him (younger brother) as narrated by neighbours of the family who reside around Games Village area of Bauchi metropolis.

Reports had it that all efforts by both parents and others to pacify the enraged young man proved difficult as he refused to be pacified. Rather he took a sharp knife and stabbed his unsuspecting…