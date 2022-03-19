A benefit for MLJ FDN musicians’ emergency funds

Following the effect of the COVID-19 that snowballed into 2020, things got worse for many people who ply their trade in the live music industry.

Concerts, tours, and festivals were cancelled. Clubs, bars, and restaurants were closed with music and entertainment community being the earliest to be hit and one of the least equipped to endure such a disruption, but the brief struggle came with creativity.

The Mpakaboari LongJohn Foundation (MLJ FDN) works during the lockdown caused by COVID-19 such as emergency assistance, work opportunities, and community engagement for hip-hop and Afrobeats musicians was documented as a music project entitled “Succour”, an astute experience…