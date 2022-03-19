Akeredolu congratulates Soludo, welcomes him to Southern governors’ forum

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on his inauguration as the Executive Governor of the state.

In a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu congratulated the people of Anambra for the peaceful transition to another administration.

The SGF chairman charged Prof Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead, noting that the security and economic challenges in the Southern part of the country and the nation at large require joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

He said: ”We rejoice with our brother,…