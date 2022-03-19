APC is confused, PDP must take advantage to rescue Nigeria —Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Tambuwal has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is confused and that the PDP must take advantage of this to rescue Nigeria.

He made this assertion in Kaduna on Saturday when he paid a consultation visit to the Kaduna PDP secretariat where he met with stakeholders of the party.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot even manage their own party affairs, how much more of providing quality governance for Nigeria.

“Therefore, PDP must be strategic and deliberate in coming up with formula for winning elections in 2023.

“PDP must plan…