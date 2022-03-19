Can breastfeeding really prevent pregnancy?

For many women, pregnancy is something they never think about when breastfeeding and have not had a period yet. Even the happiest and proudest parents might like to wait a while after the birth of one child before welcoming another, considering that they are juggling both family and work.

Apart from being the natural and ideal way of feeding the infant and a unique emotional basis of child development, breastfeeding is known to work as a form of birth control to delay the resumption of ovulation, particularly when coupled with sexual abstinence. This is called the lactational amenorrhoea method (LAM), meaning the lack of periods due to breastfeeding.

No doubt, many women may have…