FG approves special gas pricing for emergency contracting from GasCos

Following the chronic electricity outages recently being witnessed by customers across the country, the Federal Government (FG) through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd.

The outages were attributed to gas shortages, low water in the hydro plants.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement issued on Saturday, reiterated that the national grid had lost about 1,100MW generation capacity as a consequence of simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar and the Afam VI power plants.

He added that the available generation capacity…