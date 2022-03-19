NARTO confirms FG’s implementation of 25% freight rate

As the scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worsens, The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), at the weekend confirmed the implementation of 25 per cent freight rate.

This was even as it urged its members to resume full operation.

They had since suspended their services due to the high cost of operation and as a result, demanded an increased freight rate from the FG.

The association’s National President, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, urged its members to resume full operation to alleviate the current petrol scarcity.

Othman assured that the association is working hard on getting Automotive Gas Oil…