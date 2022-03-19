Nigeria needs detribalised leader ― Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has stated that Nigeria needs a detribalised leader to turnaround its problems.

Okorocha noted that a detribalised leader can be known by checking his antecedents as one cannot give what one does not have.

He made this disclosure during his interview on a Nigerian Television station on Sunday, March 13.

“We need someone who is in the eyes of every Nigerian is not tribalised because people cannot work together when they don’t agree.

“So, how do you know this person? Check his antecedents because you cannot give what you don’t have. You cannot be what you are not over the life of 50 years.”

Meanwhile, the Former…