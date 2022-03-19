Nigeria saves N5.03 trillion from import reduction ― FG

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has said that Nigeria has made a tremendous breakthrough in import reduction, by cumulatively saving N5.03 trillion from 2017 to 2020.

The Minister made the statement at the closing ceremony of the STI EXPO 2022 in Abuja as he quoted based on the data by the United Nations Harmonised System Code and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Onu said that due to advancement in STI, the nation has become a home for start-ups, as technology has been transferred to many of the nation’s MSME’S (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

“Nigeria has become a home of start-ups. Using one of our agencies, the National…