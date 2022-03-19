NYSC threatens to prosecute graduates that evade mobilisation

The Director-General of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned that the Scheme will henceforth prosecute Nigerian graduates who refuse to present themselves for mobilisation for National Service after completion of their studies.

This was even as the scheme denied claims that a Corps Member was shot dead by Policemen at Ibadan while returning with his car from the weekly Community Development Service within the metropolis.

The DG spoke at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NYSC and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the prosecution of its criminal cases.

According to him, section 13 Sub Section 1(a) and (b) empowers the Service…