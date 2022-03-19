Our political leaders must unite for the sake of Ogbomoso —Aale Okelerin, Oba

Oba Samuel Babatunde Oyebamiji Amao II is the Aale of Okeleri Ogbomoso. He speaks with SAM NWAOKO on his 80th birthday and other issues. Excerpts:

You were able to change your title from Baale of Okelerin to Aale of Okelerin and thus became a Part II recognised Oba. How did you pull this off?

Before my enthronement as the Baale of Okelerin in 1992, the Oyo State government instituted a Commission of Inquiry to look into chieftaincy disputes in the state, the Oloko Commission of Inquiry. The commission was inaugurated by Governor Kolapo Ishola but it did not begin sitting until I was installed. So, I made passionate requests to the commission. One of my requests to the Oloko…