Oyelude submits nomination form to contest for APC Zonal Youth Leader

Ahead of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman, National Assembly Progressives Media Aides (NAPMAIDEs), Prince Oyelude Oladele, has submitted his nomination form to contest for the position of APC Zonal Youth Leader (South-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyelude who were accompanied to the APC Secretariat by some members of the National Assembly Progressive Media Aides NAPMAIDEs, submitted his forms on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Speaking after the forms were submitted, Prince Oladele who was aspiring for APC National Youth Leader said he decided to change his intent as a result of micro-zoning within the South-West states,…