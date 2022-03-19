Soludo visits Okpoko as promised, assures more govt attention

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has visited Okpoko near Onitsha, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, as promised.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that Soludo, during his inaugural address to people of the state, in Awka, on Thursday, said he would visit Okpoko on Friday, March 18, 2022, to access the economic condition of the area.

Soludo, who arrived in the company with his deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim and other entourage, at noon, went round the various communities.

Although, ahead of the visit, street sweepers who had, for some days now, abandoned their duty, were seen clearing the roads and drainages in Upper Iweka and Okpoko environs.

But the…