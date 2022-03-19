We must build a resilient education system ― Gbajabiamila

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday in Lagos said there is a need for Nigeria to build a resilient education system to guarantee uninterrupted learning process, even in difficult times.

Gbajabiamila gave this position, while speaking at the launch of “Back to School Jump Start Project,” a project, which was a collaboration between the Office of the Speaker and the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) to digitise teaching and learning in schools.

Gbajabiamila, who represented by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, noted that the COVID- 19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown in 2020 impacted education negatively as many students were shut out of school during the…