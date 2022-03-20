ASUS’ Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA), Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED released

Leading multinational computer and electronics company, ASUS, has once again expanded its range of ultraportables and announced the release of its Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) as well as its Vivobook Pro devices. Pre-orders are available now.

The versatile, fast and secure Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) has all the performance needed to be fully productive and creative. It offers a slim, light and ultra-versatile convertible design equipped with a 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen, having a 16:10 aspect ratio to give you a bigger visual workspace.

The innovative ASUS NumberPad 2.0 is a dual-function touchpad. Even when NumberPad is activated, the touchpad can be used for cursor…