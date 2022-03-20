Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps

In the final analysis, it will appear that the Nigerian political elite, adept as it is at plundering Nigerian resources and inflicting pain on the people, it has very scant understanding of the psychology of the people it pillages. A very true story that will succinctly demonstrate this happened in Ondo State about 1990. Olabode Ibiyinka George, Commodore in the Nigerian Navy, had been posted to Ondo State as governor in 1988. As is customary, in tow did he come with his wife, Feyi, a very garrulous and self-opinionated woman. Unsubstantiated claims alleged that both were on the verge of divorce before the Ondo posting but Maryam Babangida, being Feyi’s friend, had recommended…