Church, gospel music industry not exempted from current hardship in Nigeria, but… —Oshoba

Versatile gospel music minister, Shade Oshoba, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, speaks about her ministry and what the church and the industry can do to raise hopes during the hard times currently being experienced in the country.

Many Nigerians are lamenting the current state of the country. How have the gospel music industry and the church at large been feeling the heat?

You will agree with me that when the economy of a nation goes through what we are experiencing now in Nigeria, every sector feels the heat, but the comfort we have in the gospel music industry is the grace of divine inspiration which God has given us to heal the broken-hearted and console those who are on…