Ebele vs Bianca: Minions in high offices

The comic relief provided by Mrs Ebele Obiano, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, and Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, widow of Dim Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the inauguration of Professor Charles Soludo as Anambra State governor last Thursday, was a tragedy for three main reasons.

The first is that it was an anticlimax to the build up to Soludo’s inauguration. Shortly after his election, Soludo had put together an 80-member transition committee headed by Mrs Oby Ezekwesili. The team comprised of highly cerebral people like Professor Pat Utomi, Professor Chidi Odinkalu and Chief Osita Chidoka. This was a departure from the style of loading transition committees with…