Former speaker’s defection to PDP, act of betrayal ― Plateau APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has stated that the defection of the former Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a clear evidence of his betrayal and deliberate attempt to betray the mandate of the people given to him under the platform of the APC.

The state chapter of APC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Slyvanus Namang, pointed out that these and other infractions, including the mismanagement of the House finances, were some of the reasons that members constitutionally applied for his impeachment in October last year.

“Therefore, the narrative circulating in the social media…