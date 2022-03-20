Lagos partners IITA to train students on modern agriculture

The Lagos State Government has partnered with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to equip students of public senior secondary schools in the state with requisite knowledge and skills for practical agriculture using modern techniques.

They said the sole aim is to catch the students young to make a career in agricultural activities and agro-allied services even while they’re still in school and consequently boosting food security, employment opportunities and diversification of the economy in the country.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr Abolaji Abayomi and the…