Nigeria’s problem bigger than 2023 election, address it first, Peter Obi tells FG 

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has called on the federal government to suspend all political activities for now and focus on how to address the lingering fuel scarcity and other societal challenges confronting Nigerians at the moment.

He expressed fear that the electorates may not have the appetite to participate fully in the 2023 electoral process if the challenges are not addressed to minimize their suffering, particularly, the PMS and the continued ASUU strike saga.

Obi, the former Vice Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 general election, made the call on Friday, shortly after a warm reception in honour of the President,…