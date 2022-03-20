Northern youth group calls for Igbo presidency in 2023

A youth organization, The Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum (UNNYF) has called on Nigerians to support the presidential aspiration of the incumbent Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Godwin Emefiele, as the next President of Nigeria for unity, economic and political progress of the country.

Director General of the group, Dr Ibrahim Bature, stated this on Sunday in Minna, Niger State capital in an interview with the newsmen, during the group’s road walk in Minna, calling for Igbo presidency come next year’s 2023 general elections for fairness and justice.

Bature said that the CBN governor has proved his worth and urged northerners in particular and Nigerians,…