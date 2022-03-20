OT Bolts premieres ‘Rising Sun’, bags endorsement deal

Last weekend witnessed a gathering of movie stars and entertainment stakeholders who turned up at Blue Pictures Cinema, Onikan, Lagos State to support producer cum actress, OT Bolts as she premiered her latest flick, Rising Sun.

The producer who ensured the event was hitch-free was rallied by cast and crew of the movie, which has been the talk of town for weeks as many people congratulated Bolts who has over 40 movies to her credit for living up to expectations.

The venue was filled with celebrities drawn from English and Yoruba sectors of Nollywood, including guests from different parts of the country as they rocked the red carpet moment beaming with smiles and taking turns to…