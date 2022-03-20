Seated with her boys… – Tribune Online

Sample 1: “The mother of three took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself sitted with her boys who clocked 4.” (Alafin’s ex-wife, Queen Ola, celebrates twin boys on their birthday, News Opera, 26 February, 2022)

Readers would easily spot the outlandish word (or rather) spelling: sitted. No such word exists in the English lexicon. However, scant literacy is a burden; it torments even its bearer, who is often also its victim. As Alexander Pope, the English poet, has famously said, a little learning is a dangerous thing.

It shouldn’t be difficult for educated readers to think up seated as the replacement for the nonsense word for the context under consideration….