The Orthodox Anglican Communion creates two provinces, two dioceses

The Orthodox Anglican Communion (Nigeria) has created two provinces and two additional dioceses which include the Diocese of Ibadan and Diocese of Ekiti, in addition to the existing ones as part of its activities to expand the church.

Tribune Church News gathered that the two provinces were established at a three-day Episcopal Synod, held recently at The Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Obosi, Anambra State, under the Diocese of Onitsha.

The Synod also featured the election of Archbishops of the church, which include the Most Reverend (Dr) Chidi Chukelu for Province of Eastern Nigeria, and the Most Reverend Sunday Ojo (JP) for the Province of Western Nigeria.

The church authority…