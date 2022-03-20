Two in police net for allegedly killing motorcyclist

Two persons have been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, over the alleged killing of a 25-year-old motorcyclist, Yusuf Buhari, at the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

The suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu, were said to have snatched a motorcycle belonging to the deceased and subsequently killed him.

They were arrested based on a report lodged by the brother of the deceased, Buhari Salisu, at Sango Divisional Police Headquarters, that Buhari who left home with his motorcycle was found dead at an uncompleted building at Araromi village in the Ilogbo area of the town, while his motorcycle was discovered missing.

The DPO of the Sango-Ota division, SP…