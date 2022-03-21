A legal opinion on Okagbare’s 10-year ban from athletics

IN what appears to be technical retirement, 33-year-old Blessing Okagbare, one of Nigeria’s most renowned athletes for over a decade now, was dealt a deadly blow recently when the Athletic Integrity Unit (AIU) banned her for 10 years after an exhaustive tribunal proceeding pronouncing her guilty of violation of anti-doping rules (ADR) under the World Athletics.

In a statement released by the AIU, the body said: “The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years, five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.” The AIU…