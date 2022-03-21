APC convention: Governors, senators split over chairman, youth leader

Five days to the All Progressives Congress (APC), governors and other key power brokers in the party are at war over who to back for the post of national chairman and national youth leader.

Many of the 23 governors elected on the platform of the party are reportedly resolute on their opposition to the aspiration of a former governor from Nasarawa State.

A couple of the state chief executives are also said to be against the bid by another governor for the position because of perceived closeness to a presidential aspirant of the party.

However, a preponderance of the governors is said to favour the ambition of a serving senator from the North-Central for the position of…