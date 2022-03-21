APC convention: We haven’t taken a position on chairmanship, says Senate caucus

The leadership of the Senate has said it has yet to take a position on any of its colleagues seeking the exalted office of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Convention to elect substantive national officers will hold on Saturday.

Three serving senators from the North Central are in the race.

The aspirants from the Red Chamber include two from Nasarawa S

tate: Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura. Also in the race is Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa.

Spokesman of the Senate and Senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Basiru said the APC Senate Cauy has no anointed choice for APC Chairman.

He maintained that what is paramount is an…